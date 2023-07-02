Newly-promoted Luton Town in talks to sign former Manchester United star Tahith Chong



New boys in the Premier League, Luton Town, are in talks to sign Manchester United academy graduate Tahith Chong.

Luton beat Coventry on penalties in the Championship playoffs to secure themselves Premier League promotion ahead of next season.

Rob Edwards’ side have been looking into the market for reinforcements as they seek to launch a bid to ensure their survival.

The Daily Mail reports that the Hatters have earmarked Chong for a transfer and discussions are already underway.

Chong came through the United youth system before being permanently sold to Birmingham City last season.

The Dutchman managed to amass 16 senior appearances for the Red Devils.

The 23 year old spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Birmingham before the Blues exercised the option to permanently add him to their ranks.

Fellow United academy teammate Hannibal Mejbri joined him at St Andrews last season while on-loan at the Championship club.

Chong managed to score four goals and register five assists for Birmingham City in 41 appearances last season, as they finished 17th in the league table.

Luton kick off their season on August 12 at the Amex Stadium where they will face Brighton & Hove Albion.

On top of Chong, Luton are also looking at moves for Barnsley’s Mads Juel Andersen and Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Luton are also keen to sign veteran United goalkeeper, Tom Heaton. Heaton himself is open to the transfer.

However, Erik ten Hag has blocked an exit for Heaton as he grapples with a crisis in the goalkeeping department.

