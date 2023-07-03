Erik ten Hag wants Andre Onana “at all costs”, rejects alternatives offered by Manchester United



Erik ten Hag has seemingly set his heart and mind on one transfer target above all and is willing to take on the board to get him. That target is Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Alfredo Pedulla reports that Manchester United have offered alternatives to Ten Hag which he has rejected as he wants Onana “at all costs”.

This comes after recent reports of the club looking at Kevin Trapp and Justin Bijlow as alternatives if the deal for Onana goes beyond the financial capability of the club.

Inter Milan are reportedly seeking €50 million plus bonuses for the Cameroonian, who joined the club just last summer.

However, the report states that Ten Hag believes alternate solutions “at lower cost” will not have the “same importance from a technical point of view”.

This means that the Dutchman is ready to break the bank for Onana instead of compromising on quality to save money.

For United, this leaves them in a difficult quandary. The report goes on to state that the club is going through an uncertain period of ownership transfer and after splashing the cash on Mason Mount, they need to be “careful of costs on the market”.

Furthermore, United also need to buy a striker which would stretch their funds further.

The club needs to sell to buy and multiple players are on the transfer list. Therefore, it is no surprise that the club has offered Ten Hag alternative targets which would presumably be cheaper.

The goalkeeping position would not have been accounted for in United’s transfer budget but David de Gea’s contract situation has made the position an immediate priority.

Dean Henderson‘s future also hangs in the balance while Tom Heaton’s potential departure has already been blocked. As it stands, United have just two senior keepers on the books- a 37-year-old Heaton was third-choice last season and a wantaway Henderson.

Therefore, Ten Hag understandably doesn’t want to compromise on the quality when it comes to arguably the biggest positional need for United – both, in terms of quality, as well as playing style.

The People’s Person recently reported that the club has “promised” Ten Hag that Onana will arrive so the gravity of the situation is undeniably serious. One thing is certain – if he doesn’t arrive, it won’t be for lack of trying on the manager’s part.

