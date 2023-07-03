Fabrizio Romano: Mason Mount has completed his Manchester United medical



Mason Mount has completed his Manchester United medical according to Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier today, photos emerged which appeared to show Mount arriving at Carrington for his medical.

Romano now reports that all has gone well and the England international is set to put pen to paper on a contract running until June 2028.

There is also an option to extend Mount’s Old Trafford deal by an extra year.

All that’s left is for United to now officially unveil Mount as he becomes the latest Erik ten Hag recruit.

Ten Hag made Mount his number one midfield transfer target ahead of next season and the United boss will now get his main man.

Last week, news broke that United and Chelsea had arrived at a compromise for Mount after the first three bids were turned down by the Blues.

The Red Devils will fork out an initial £55m fee supplemented by £5m in add-ons.

As per Sky News reporter Melissa Reddy, Mount is chomping at the bit and raring to go in a United shirt. In particular, the 24-year-old was moved by Ten Hag’s vast and extensive knowledge of his game.

Reddy says, “Erik ten Hag introduced 83 principles when he arrived at Manchester United.”

“Many explained what to do without the ball: Mason Mount ticks all the core traits he seeks, while being comfortable as a creator.”

“Midfielder wowed by EtH’s level of detail on his game plus appreciation of it.”

From United’s perspective, the club will be pleased that they managed to pry Mount from Chelsea’s hands. Mount came through the youth system at Stamford Bridge and rose up the ranks to become a poster boy for the London outfit. No doubt that his signing is a massive coup by United.

