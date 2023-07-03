Jesse Lingard training at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami as he seeks a new club



Jesse Lingard‘s career is about to take an unexpected turn if recent developments are to be believed.

The Mirror reports that the former Manchester United academy player has been training with Lionel Messi’s club Inter Miami after his contract with Nottingham Forest ended without an extension.

Lingard has been in troubled waters professionally after his one-year contract gamble at Forest failed to pay off.

He failed to find the back of the net or assist in 17 appearances. Despite staying up, Forest didn’t choose to extend his contract.

With MLS touted as a possible destination, a move to DC United was ruled out by Wayne Rooney in no uncertain terms.

Club in Saudi Arabia has also been credited with an interest in Lingard, but he remains unattached.

Inter Miami’s United connection might have helped Lingard land a training boost. United legend David Beckham is part owner of the club, and before Lingard’s United connection, club legend Phil Neville was Head Coach of the club.

Of course, the club hit the mainstream recently when they secured the services of Lionel Messi.

Sergio Busquets followed him, and the team is expected to secure more big names in the coming days, with Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba also linked to the club.

Therefore, it could be a dream move for Lingard if he manages to convince the team to sign him permanently.

He still retains the talent to make an impact in MLS, and playing with players of such elite quality in a lovely city to live in Miami would be the ideal move for him.

Although it would still be some fall from grace for a player who became such a clutch performer for United. He is still one of only three players in football history to score in the FA Cup Final, FA Community Shield, and League Cup final.

His next move could decide his career trajectory as he moves into his 30s.

