Juventus slap €80million price tag on Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United’s search for a centre-forward looks set to drag on this summer with the board no closer to nailing down any of Erik ten Hag’s targets.

Upgrading the manager’s striking options in the coming weeks may define Ten Hag’s reign in Manchester.

With Champions League football back at Old Trafford, United are desperate for additional firepower if they are going to bridge the gap between themselves and Europe’s elite.

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has been one name linked with spearheading United’s attack next season but Juventus will not let him leave on the cheap.

As reported by Italian media, despite being open for business, Juve have slapped an €80million price tag on the Serbian’s head.

This is a €20million increase on previous reports, which suggested the Italian giants were happy to do business at around the €60million mark.

If United do decide Vlahovic is their man, they will have to fend of competition with clubs around Europe already registering their interest in the player.

“Both Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have made contact with the Turin club about the Serbian centre-forward,” according to today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (image via pressreader).

Vlahovic scored 14 times in what was a turbulent campaign for Juventus last time, with their off-field misdemeanors eventually leading to a points deduction.

This caused The Old Lady to miss out on a Champions League place and have left them needing to balance their books.

Vlahovic is arguably Juve’s most prized asset and they have a plan to sell the Serbian and fund a move for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund is also reportedly on United’s radar, with Ten Hag a keen admirer of the Dane.

The United boss will be desperate for an answer to his question of who will be his main striker next year with United getting their pre-season tour underway in less than two weeks time.