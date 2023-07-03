Manchester United and Man City contact Atlanta United about signing Thiago Almada



Manchester United and Manchester City have both reached out to Major League Soccer club Atlanta United to ask about the possibility of signing Thiago Almada.

This is according to Argentinian journalist Bruno González García, who reports that Almada is on the radar of the two Premier League giants.

Manchester United🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 y Manchester City🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 consultaron a Atlanta United🇺🇸 por Thiago Almada🇦🇷. Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿and Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 consulted Atlanta United 🇺🇸 for Thiago Almada 🇦🇷. pic.twitter.com/T1MrH1ROw8 — Bruno González García (@gonzalezbruno) July 3, 2023

Almada has taken the MLS by storm since he made the move to Atlanta United in 2022 from Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield.

This season especially, the attacking midfielder, who can also play on both wings, has caught the eye with a number of sensational strikes.

His most recent one came on Sunday against Philadelphia Union in a 2-0 victory for Atlanta United.

Almada gave his side the lead following the award of a free-kick by referee Ted Unkel. His initial attempt hit Philadelphia’s defensive wall but the rebound fell kindly for him.

The World Cup winner let loose a ferocious half-volley that flew past goalkeeper Joe Bendik into the back of the net.

It’s easy to see why United and Man City are set to go head-to-head for the Atlanta star.

The 22-year-old’s goal on Sunday was his sixth of the season from outside the box – a league high.

In total, Almada has so far scored eight goals in the MLS. He also has nine assists to his name. No-one in the league has more than him in this respect.

Transfermrkt value the Buenos Aires-born player at €20m. His contract with Atlanta runs out in 2025.

While United’s interest in the Argentina international is still in its infancy, the club are closely monitoring him and if they choose to press forward with a deal to secure his services, they will have to ensure they’re not outdone by Man City.

