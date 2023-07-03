Manchester United lodge first bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana



Manchester United have tabled their first bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Red Devils have submitted an offer worth €40m plus €5m in bonuses for the Cameroon international.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils have been in negotiations with the Serie A side for the transfer of the goalkeeper.

As David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance, Erik ten Hag quickly turned his attention to signing Onana and now the Reds have made their first major move.

Pedulla states that Inter do not intend to accept United’s initial bid for their goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri want a guaranteed sum of €50m with easily achievable add-ons that will see the final transfer fee rise to the €60m mark.

Negotiations to try and reach a compromise will go on as both parties are keen for a resolution to be found – United want a modern goalkeeper while Inter are desperate for money.

As per Pedulla, the 20-time English champions have multiple alternative targets in the event that a deal for Onana fails to get over the line.

The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed Feyenoord’s Justin Biljow as a player on United’s radar.

However, Ten Hag has his heart set on a re-union with Onana, with whom he enjoyed so much success when the pair worked together at Ajax.

Inter have not set a deadline but Pedulla says their preference would be for the case to be settled before 20th July.

The story has been verified by the dependable Gianluca di Marzio this evening.

The ball is now in United’s court and whether they will revise their offer for Onana or move on.

