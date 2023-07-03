Manchester United’s final decision on Mason Greenwood’s future expected this month



Manchester United may have solved their midfield conundrum but their main priority in the summer transfer window remains the addition of an elite striker.

Erik ten Hag saw his side dominate on numerous occasions but fail to score nearly enough and his team were the lowest scorers among the top seven in the Premier League.

What was worse was the fact that the Red Devils had only one player — Marcus Rashford — who scored double digit goals while both Anthony Martial and loan signing Wout Weghorst flattered to deceive.

Could Greenwood be ETH’s solution ?

In an ideal scenario, Ten Hag would have liked two strikers for the upcoming campaign, one experienced and one with the potential to grow.

However, budget restrictions could see only one arrive and that could force Ten Hag to look for solutions within the club and Mason Greenwood‘s name is receiving a lot of traction recently.

The United academy graduate remains suspended and an internal investigation is being carried out by the club with regards to his future.

He was arrested last year on charges of attempted rape, assault, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. Crown Prosecutions Service dropped all charges in February.

The Peoples Person has already reported that the United academy graduate is back training on an individual basis and that former manager Jose Mourinho has approached the youngster regarding a move to Roma.

Now The Sun have reported that United’s final decision after their internal investigation is due this month following which Greenwood’s fate will become clearer.

“Manchester United are about to make a decision on whether to keep hold of suspended England striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood’s future to be decided this month

“The Premier League giants will rule this month on whether to restore the 21-year-old to manager Erik ten Hag’s squad or encourage him to move elsewhere.”

Ten Hag has already indicated that he would be willing to work with the talented youngster while sections of the squad are open to reintegrating him into the squad again.

United were expected to consult the women’s team and their sponsors before arriving at a final decision. There is interest from Italy with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan all enquiring about a potential deal.

The forward is set to become a father sometime this month and that could have a bearing on what United ultimately decide.