Mason Greenwood generates over £1m from image rights company amid uncertain Man United future



Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has generated over £1 million in earnings through his image rights company despite not playing for the club for more than a year.

Greenwood has not featured for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

All charges against him were eventually dropped with the Crown Prosecution Service citing the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case.

United have been conducting their own investigation into the matter and a decision on Greenwood’s future is expected imminently.

Football finance specialist Kieran Maguire explains that Greenwood via TSM Sports Ltd has netted in a profit of more than £540,000.

By the end of the financial year, Greenwood also had over £1m in the bank.

Mason Greenwood’s image rights company made over £540k profit in the year to 30 September 2022 and had over £1m in the bank at the end of the financial year pic.twitter.com/aNmIoZcElS — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) July 3, 2023

Maguire’s report is backed by The Sun who reported that Greenwood who has continued to pick up his £75,000-a-week wages from United has reaped huge sums from his image rights.

This money is drawn from a club selling merchandise that bears attributes associated with a player such as their name, voice, initials, squad number or logo just to name a few things.

The Sun stated, “Greenwood has just posted bumper profits from his image rights company despite not playing for more than a year.”

“Although he was not included in photos for the new home kit launch, he has added hundreds of thousands of pounds to his image rights firm.”

“Paperwork for TSM Sports Ltd show the England international has £1.05 million in his account – up from £740,000 the previous year.”

The Sun pointed out that TSM was formed by Greenwood and his father back in 2019. Both are listed as directors.

The 21-year-old owns a majority of the company – he shares amounting to 75%.

All eyes are on United now and what course of action they choose to take with regard to Greenwood.

