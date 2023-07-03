Mason Mount arrives for medical at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex



Photos have emerged of Mason Mount arriving at Carrington for his Man United medical this morning.

Mason Mount arriving at Carrington 👀 pic.twitter.com/0SZPnj4iTg — UnitedReds (@UnitedRedscom) July 3, 2023

The 24 year old is expected to join the Red Devils following the formality after the club agreed a €55 million plus £5m bonuses deal with Chelsea for his transfer.

Mount’s contract at Stamford Bridge was entering into its last 12 months and he made it clear to Blues’ bosses that he had no intention of staying, leaving them little choice other than to deal with United.

The deal at United will see him more than triple his Chelsea wages. He is set to earn £250,000 per week plus bonuses that could take the figure up to £300,000 per week.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano issued his famous “here we go” this morning to indicate that the signing is imminent and should be announced later today or in the next day or two.

Mount was deployed in a variety of positions by Chelsea, including stints on the wing and even a couple of games at centre forward. However, 122 of his 195 appearances for the London club came in the number 10 position.

At United, he is expected to play a deeper role alongside Casemiro and behind Bruno Fernandes, very much competing with Christian Eriksen for that third midfield berth.

More to follow …