Mason Mount to sign Manchester United contract today following medical

Mason Mount is set to undergo medical tests with Manchester United today, after which he is expected to sign his contract with the club.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Mount is expected to sign a deal valid until June 2028 with an option to extend for an additional season.

The Peoples Person confirmed that Man United agreed to pay Chelsea an initial £55 million fee for the 24 year old, with an additional £5 million in add-ons.

Romano elaborated in his Tweet that these add-ons will only be activated when Mount wins silverware with Man United during his time at Old Trafford.

He is known for his strong pressing ability, high energy, and physical presence when off the ball. Mount possesses a player profile well suited to the Erik ten Hag system.

Mount produced an average of 25.5 possession-adjusted pressures per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season, the fourth-highest overall.

While Chelsea had a dismal campaign last season, Mount remained fairly present in Chelsea’s offensive game during his 24 Premier League appearances, attaining an 80% passing accuracy.

However, Mount outshone his teammates during the 2021/22 Premier League season, proving himself to be Chelsea’s key playmaker.

That season, Mount led the club in both goals (11) and assists (10).

Mount also showed his physicality when pressing opponents, registering 1.3 tackles per game and 0.4 interceptions on each outing.

Still, the England international’s services will not come cheap, with the Red Devils expected to pay him a wage of £300,000 per week, including bonuses.

While United’s transfer ambitions for the summer are far from over, Mount will provide the Red Devils with some much-needed technical ability and depth in the midfield in what is set to be a packed schedule this coming season.