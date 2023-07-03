Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United prepare new bid for Atalanta striker



Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a fresh bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to The Sun, United are set to launch a £40 million bid for the Dane.

Hojlund is one of the most exciting young strikers across Europe.

The 20 year old is quick, agile and is often compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Hojlund is a lethal finisher, good with both feet.

He has the technical ability to drop deep and link up play. It is no surprise why Ten Hag would love to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Danish striker has all skills needed to succeed in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag has identified a striker as his priority this summer.

United are said to have a transfer budget of around £120 million before sales.

Having spent half of it on Mason Mount, United are in a spot of bother.

David de Gea’s contract has officially expired, and there is no clarity on his future at the club.

United are interested in Inter’s Andre Onana but are yet to make an official bid.

