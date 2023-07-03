Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr interested in singing Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana

Manchester United’s goalkeeper conundrum is set to rumble on with no news on a new contract for David de Gea.

The Spaniard’s deal ran out at the end of June and after failing to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play last time out, it’s no surprise to see United in the market for a new number one.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana has been heavily linked with the post given his outstanding season in Italy and Ten Hag’s strong relationship with him.

United’s interest in Onana is clear but they have yet to make an official bid, which runs the risk of leaving the door open for other clubs to nip in.

As reported by Italian media, Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr are keen admirers of the ‘keeper and have an interest in making him the league’s latest marquee signing.

Onana is aware of the interest but is waiting on United’s offer with his preference to stay playing at the top level of the game, something the Saudi’s cannot yet offer.

“Onana’s reaction remains the same. At Inter he remains willingly, let’s see what comes from Manchester United: on Arabia we wait to understand. Also because the desire is to play at top levels.” report calciomercato.it.

The Cameroonian is happy to stay at Inter if United don’t make their move but has little interest in moving to Saudi at present, but given the current investment going into the Pro League, it may prove too much to turn down.

“There are no figures to be dismissed (but) to date Al Nassr is at the bottom of the options, after United and the stay at Inter,” the outlet reports.

Onana’s attributes are highly suited to the modern style of keepers needing to be competent with the ball at their feet. He could transform United’s ability to play out from the back.

Ten Hag clearly likes the player and will be hoping United can get a deal done before any interest from elsewhere becomes concrete.

United start their pre-season Tour of the United States in just over a week’s time and the boss would no doubt love to get Onana through the door before they leave Manchester.