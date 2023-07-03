Saudi club Al-Nassr make lucrative offer to Manchester United’s top goalkeeping target Andre Onana

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have tabled a financially lucrative offer to Inter Milan goalkeeper and Manchester United target Andre Onana.

Onana is Erik ten Hag’s preferred option to replace David de Gea, who is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford.

De Gea’s United future is uncertain, to say the least. There is still a chance he puts pen to paper on a new deal after the Red Devils pulled the plug on previously agreed terms to offer him a second contract with even lower wages.

It was relayed that Al-Nassr have an interest in Onana, with Saudi clubs pumping in significant investment into attracting Europe-based players to the country.

According to CBS’s James Benge, Al-Nassr have now presented Onana with a proposal.

Interestingly, the Gulf state is now fully focused on the 27-year-old shot-stopper even ahead of De Gea, another player they’re closely monitoring.

Benge mentions, “The Cameroon international is the first choice option of the Saudi giants [Al Nassr], who will be without David Ospina for a significant portion of the upcoming season after he suffered an injury.

“If they were to miss out on their favored goalkeeper, De Gea would be a fallback option.”

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on United’s pursuit of the former Ajax star, who Ten Hag worked with in Holland.

Romano reiterated that the 20-time English champions are yet to make an official bid for Onana but the race to land his services is still absolutely on.

The Italian journalist also revealed that De Gea’s situation will be cleared up soon.

Manchester United have still not sent any bid for André Onana — but talks are still ongoing. Deal absolutely on. 🔴 #MUFC De Gea situation, to be clarified soon. There are multiple options, including Feyenoord’s Bijlow. 🎥 7️⃣ players could now leave: https://t.co/II52L8Bfmi pic.twitter.com/jMpy6zPmUD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

Alongside Onana, United are also keen on Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.

UPDATE: Within an hour of this article being published it was reported that United have also made an offer for Onana.

