Victor Osimhen reaffirms his commitment to Napoli: “There is no better place than this”



Manchester United’s striker search is going full steam but one name that is increasingly looking like he can definitively be ruled out is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Calciomercato reports (via Soccernet.ng) Victor Osimhen reaffirming his commitment to Napoli in no uncertain words.

He said “I have never seen a crazier city for football than Naples”, adding he “made the right choice” by coming here and “there is no better place than this”.

He thanked fans for their gratitude and said it is something he “will always wake up and smile at”.

This public commitment adds another layer to a transfer saga that has looked likely to end up with the player staying at his current club.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that it might not be as straightforward.

A new contract with a salary of €6 million per annum has been offered to Osimhen while clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich remain interested in his services.

Notable hard negotiator, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has slapped a €180 million price tag on Osimhen which has deterred potential suitors so far.

Still, the transfer window has nearly two months to go, leaving the door open for something potentially unexpected.

For now, it seems unlikely that the Nigerian will leave the club where he won his first cup as a professional footballer.

It could be likely that Osimhen signs a new contract with some sort of understanding of when he could leave if a suitable offer arrives.

United’s early interest in him fizzled out quickly due to the figures being mentioned. The club is working under a restrictive budget slashed further after the purchase of Mason Mount.

Although Osimhen would have been the perfect profile for the club with his clinical talents, combined with pressing abilities and link-up play, his asking price is far too prohibitive for United to be able to pursue a deal at this point.

Consequently, the club has been bidding for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, while FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi is also reportedly a target.

Osimhen, though, seems content to ride the high at Naples after winning a historic Serie A trophy last year.

