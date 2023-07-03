“We will consider it”: Fiorentina CEO invites Manchester United to bid for Sofyan Amrabat



Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone has stated that the Serie A giants are yet to receive an offer from Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat.

The Peoples Person covered a report earlier today which indicated that United had arrived at an agreement over personal terms with Amrabat.

It was revealed that Fiorentina value the Moroccan at €30m.

Amrabat is also being chased by Atletico Madrid and Arab teams.

Amidst speculation about where the 26-year-old will be playing football next season, Barone has finally broken his silence and divulged that he is yet to receive any offers for the player.

The Fiorentina CEO said regarding Amrabat and reports linking him to an Old Trafford switch, “We have not received any bid or proposal for him at all.”

“He’s a Fiorentina player now.”

“If an offer comes, we will consider it.”

It seems surprising that reports claim United are pursuing Amrabat, especially since they have signed Mason Mount. The Red Devils finally got their man from Chelsea.

Mount has successfully completed his United medical and the only thing remaining is an official announcement from the club.

It has been repeatedly mentioned that Ten Hag’s full attention is now on signing a goalkeeper and a striker, with talks for the likes of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund ongoing.

The United boss is working with a fixed budget, and now that the middle of the park has been addressed in the way of Mount being added to the ranks, a swoop for Amrabat makes little sense.

The Fiorentina number 34 made a total of 49 appearances for his side last term and only managed one goal contribution – an assist.

He was instrumental for La Viola as they reached the Europa Conference League finals where they were beaten by West Ham.

