AC Milan considering transfer swoop for Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong



AC Milan are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender and reported Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong is a player who has been on United’s transfer list for a long time.

Last month, The Athletic revealed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s resurgence at Old Trafford has not necessarily secured his future and he could still be sold if an attractive offer arrives.

It’s well-known that Erik ten Hag wants reinforcements in the right-back position, although he may be forced to wait beyond this summer.

There are multiple other areas of the pitch that require urgent addressing acquiring a right full-back is not a high priority.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that amidst interest in Frimpong from Bayern Munich and the Red Devils, Leverkusen have slapped a price tag of £30 – £35million on the 22-year-old.

Frimpong also recently acquired new agents and representation with a view to earning a move in the summer.

The Daily Mail have now mentioned that AC Milan have entered the race to sign the Netherlands international. The Rossoneri are buoyed by the fact they have money to spend, obtained from their sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle.

“AC Milan are weighing up spending some of their Sandro Tonali windfall on former Manchester City youngster Jeremie Frimpong.

“Frimpong is among the players in their sights as they look to further strengthen their squad boosted by the funds received for Tonali and having already brought in Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea in this summer window for an initial £15m.”

“He is also admired by Manchester United who have previously held talks over a move for Frimpong.”

Inter Milan also covet Frimpong.

United’s tight transfer budget has left the door open for the Milan clubs to steal a march on the Red Devils in the race to sign Frimpong.

