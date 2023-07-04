Andre Onana: Man United make improved verbal offer of €45 million for Inter Milan keeper



Manchester United have made a second verbal offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana of €45 million, according to reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Dimarzio.

However, Inter are still demanding a package worth €60 million.

United are known to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper as David de Gea left the club this week a free agent after his contract expired.

The Spaniard is reportedly still in talks with the Old Trafford outfit but a deal looks unlikely as any new deal would see his wages slashed and his guaranteed number 1 status far from secure.

Onana is reportedly manager Erik ten Hag’s first choice to replace him. A modern keeper who is adept with the ball at his feet, the Cameroonian worked with Ten Hag at Ajax so they know each other well.

Yesterday both Di Marzio and Alfredo Pedulla claimed that United had made a €40 million offer plus €5 million in bonuses.

However, this was later refuted by another renowned transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who claimed that no offer had gone in.

This evening, Di Marzio has claimed that United have now made a new verbal offer, but he also suggests that has been turned down by the Serie A club.

“The Red Devils have arrived (only verbally) at a 45 million euro offer for the former Ajax goalkeeper,” Di Marzio writes.

“However, Inter’s request is higher to let the Cameroonian player go.

“In fact, the Nerazzurri continue to ask for a sum of 60 million euros for the goalkeeper who arrived in Italy last summer.”

It has been widely reported that the €60 million asking price could include a significant portion of bonuses, for example, €50 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

Depending on the add-ons discussed in United’s verbal offer, this could in theory leave the two clubs just €5 million apart in terms of base fee.

United are reported to have lined up Brighton’s Robert Sanchez as a possible alternative if Inter fail to compromise. But with both clubs showing willing, a deal somewhere in the region of €48 million plus €10 in add-ons seems achievable going forward.

