Andre Onana turns down Al-Nassr proposal in hope of getting Manchester United transfer



Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr as he remains of hopeful of earning a move to Manchester United this summer.

In recent weeks, Onana has quickly emerged as Erik ten Hag’s number one target as the United boss plots to bring in a replacement for David de Gea.

De Gea is now a free agent following the expiry of his Old Trafford contract at the end of last month. The Red Devils are still expected to hold talks with the Spaniard when he returns from holiday to clear up his situation.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag remains keen on signing Onana as he believes the Cameroon international perfectly aligns with his football philosophy.

On Monday The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Al-Nassr presented a financially lucrative offer to the Inter shot-stopper.

The Gulf state’s move threatened to scupper United’s swoop for the 27-year-old.

Italian journalists Alfredo Pedulla and the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio broke the news that the Red Devils lodged their first bid worth €40m plus €5m in bonuses for Onana.

The Nerazzurri are holding out for a guaranteed sum of €50m with easily achievable add-ons that will see the final transfer fee rise to the €60m mark.

According to 90min, Onana’s preference is to make the jump to United and work with Ten Hag, with whom he enjoyed so much success at Ajax.

In light of this, the player has rebuffed advances from Saudi Arabia.

Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders say, “Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has rejected interest from Saudi Arabia in hope that he can push through a summer transfer to Manchester United, 90min understands.”

Despite the fact that the 20-time English champions are working with a tight transfer budget, there is optimism that a deal with Inter can be thrashed out.

As per 90min, United feel they have the upper hand in the ongoing dialogue to decide Onana’s immediate future since the Serie A giants are desperate to generate money that will then be channelled to securing Romelu Lukaku’s services permanently.

In the event the Inter star proves unattainable, United have alternatives. One of these is Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.

90min state on United’s pursuit of Bijlow, “Feyenoord don’t want to sell in an ideal world after impressively winning the Eredivisie last season under Arne Slot, though would part ways with the 25-year-old at £25m if United were to formalise their interest.”

“Slot himself is understood to know such a price is good value which can be reinvested.”

Bijlow is prepared to force through a move if it comes down to it. At the moment, however, all efforts are on Onana.

