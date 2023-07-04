Borussia Dortmund deny making a loan offer to Manchester United for Jadon Sancho



Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are not looking to bring Jadon Sancho back to Signal Iduna Park, whether as a loan signing or permanently.

On Saturday, a report from The Daily Star affirmed that Dortmund attempted a “sneaky loan swoop” for Sancho.

United wasted no time in rejecting this proposal. It is thought that the Red Devils are only willing to listen to deals that facilitate a permanent Old Trafford exit for the England international.

The Red Devils are said to value Sancho at £45m.

According to BILD, Dortmund did not reach out to United to ask about Sancho and a loan was not suggested. The German publication term these links as “completely unrealistic.”

Communication lines between the 23-year-old and BVB remain open, and his situation is constantly monitored.

However, sports director Sebastian Kehl has completely ruled out making a play to secure the services of a winger this summer. He and the manager have other priorities in different positions.

The quoted fee for the United number 25 needs to be lowered and out of Dortmund’s reach.

Sancho’s mega wages are another obstacle that effectively makes returning to Germany’s top flight impossible.

Unless someone else comes in for him, Sancho must find a way to make it work at United. His status as a guaranteed starter is far from secure.

Alejandro Garnacho’s astronomic rise will only continue into next season. Amidst suggestions that the young Argentine could be offered the number seven jersey, this could suggest his increased prominence in Ten Hag’s eyes.

If United also manage to sign a reliable goalscorer, Marcus Rashford could be permanently shifted to the left flank, which is his favoured area of the pitch, thereby limiting Sancho’s opportunities for minutes even further.

