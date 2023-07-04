Erik ten Hag “100 percent” wants Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana insists Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United are ready to bid for Andre Onana, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper after David de Gea’s contract expired last week.

Onana is reportedly Erik ten Hag’s first choice for the upcoming season but it will likely cost £50 million to secure his services.

Ten Hag has previously worked with the Cameroon international during his time at Ajax, the pair spending four-and-a-half years together in Amsterdam.

Onana has enjoyed a stellar season between the sticks, playing 41 games in all competitions, conceding just 24 times in Serie A and keeping eight clean sheets during Inter Milan’s run to the Champions League final.

Reports from Italy suggest that United have made a first bid of around £34 million.

Rio Ferdinand insisted on his YouTube show ‘Vibe With Five’ that “Bids are going in, bruv. I think they’ll go for it. I think they’re gonna go for it, he’s someone they want to try and get.”

How much United can realistically offer is still unclear with the club’s summer transfer budget rumoured to be around £100 million.

A significant portion of that figure has already been spent on the acquisition of Mason Mount.

“But the problem is Inter’s pricing.” Ferdinand explains. “Manchester United haven’t got an open cheque book and the takeover won’t affect that in this window.”

The former United centre-back is said to trust that Ten Hag is making the correct choice in chasing a new goalkeeper and that he “100 percent” wants Onana as David De Gea’s replacement.

However, confirmation of the Spaniard’s departure has yet to arrive, with talks of him still being able to re-sign continuing to circulate.

“The manager wants a new goalkeeper. If the club, which it looks like, have said, ‘David you’re done’ that’s fair enough.” Ferdinand said. “Now if we move onto who’s going to replace him: Onana 100 per cent. I went to watch him live in the Champions League semi-final, the confidence this boy has got!”