Frank McAvennie: Scott McTominay likely to leave Manchester United this summer



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes the Scottish midfielder will be ideal for the Hammers.

He told Football Insider: ‘McTominay is going to move on, I have heard.’

“There are a lot of players that are going to be moving out.”

“I think McTominay could go for around £30-£40m.”

“I would like to see him at West Ham. ”

“He has never been a Man United player, but he would do a great job somewhere like West Ham.”

“He has just never fit in at Man United. I have always thought he is a good player but just never quite did it at United.”

McTominay’s sale could allow United more flexibility in the transfer market.

The Red Devils are reportedly restrained by Financial Fair Play and must sell players to buy all of their targets.

United are looking at a goalkeeper and a striker at least, with Inter’s Andre Onana and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund the two leading targets.

The duo’s combined cost could exceed €100m, which would be an FFP problem unless Man United sell players.

