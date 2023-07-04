Galatasaray eyeing double Manchester United raid for Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga



Manchester United are very close to wrapping up their first transfer of the summer window but a lot of work remains to be completed.

Mason Mount’s capture will transform the midfield but before the window had opened, many had argued that the areas most in need of reinforcements was in goal and up front.

So far, those chases have proved unfruitful with budgetary restrictions stopping the Red Devils from signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan and Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The only way out of this mess is for the slow club takeover process to be completed and if the club manage to offload multiple players and raise enough capital.

Player sales required to raise transfer capital

The heads of quite a few players are on the chopping block and the list includes both fringe stars and academy graduates.

As per Turkish outlet Aksam, Galatasaray are looking for reinforcements for the left-back slot and on the wing.

And they have identified Alex Telles, who spent time out on loan at Sevilla last season and won the Europa League, and Anthony Elanga as the perfect incomings.

“This position will be the priority of Galatasaray, who could not get the desired efficiency from the left-back area this season.

“In this direction, the name that came to Galatasaray’s agenda was Alex Telles, his former star. The Yellow-Reds aspired to the Brazilian left-back, who was on loan to Sevilla last season.

“The 30-year-old left-back, who has a 1-year contract with Manchester United, is expected to close the gap in this region.”

Interestingly, for Elanga, the Turkish giants are proposing a loan deal and it could benefit United if they are looking to help the Sweden international regain his form or they could use the loan to subsequently sell him for an even greater price.

“It has been learned that Galatasaray, which wants to strengthen its wing region, has included Anthony Elanga, who plays for Manchester United, on its list.

Gala eyeing Telles and Elanga deal

“Galatasaray wants to finish this transfer with the rental method. It was noted that Manchester United could also look at this offer in terms of the development of the player.”

Telles is definitely not part of Ten Hag’s plans and is valued at €7.50million as per Transfermarkt. He is also subject of interest from Portuguese clubs and from his homeland.

If United can get anything above the market value, it would serve as a great deal.

As for Elanga, apparently, United are so desperate to offload him that they have halved his price to €10million.

Ideally, the Reds should ask for a lot more for a young academy star who is already a full international and has a lot of quality attributes.