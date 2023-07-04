Manchester United are interested in Brighton’s Robert Sanchez as potential Andre Onana alternative



Manchester United have identified Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as an alternative in case a move for Andre Onana falls through.

Onana is Erik ten Hag’s preferred option to replace David de Gea between the sticks next season.

United are currently locked in negotiations with Inter about the Cameroonian. The Italian giants remain willing sellers for the right price.

On Monday, Italian journalists Alfredo Pedulla and Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that United had lodged an initial bid worth €40m plus €5m in bonuses for Onana, although this was later refuted by Fabrizio Romano.

Inter want a guaranteed sum of €50m with add-ons that could elevate this figure to €60m.

This may present a problem for United, who are limited in what they can spend on recruits this summer due to Financial Fair Play regulations, although that, too, has been disputed.

According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils may choose to go for Sanchez who is cheaper than Onana.

“The 25-year old [Sanchez] has fallen out of favour under Roberto de Zerbi, who has made Jason Steele his number one, and he is likely to fall further down the pecking order following Monday’s confirmation that they are signing Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for £16.3m.”

“Brighton would be looking for around £30m for the keeper as United and other Premier League sides begin to circle.”

United also have other names on their list including Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp but Sanchez has the advantage of boasting significant Premier League experience.

Though a full Spanish international, the Brighton star is regarded as homegrown since he has an English father.

He was in goal for the Seagulls against United in the FA Cup semi-final, which the 20-time English champions won on penalties.

