Manchester United have ‘shown an interest’ in Oscar Gloukh – Report



Manchester United are one of a number of clubs to have been ‘shown an interest’ in the Israeli midfielder, Oscar Gloukh.

The 19 year old has enjoyed a rapid ascenion to the top of football over the past year, having joined Red Ball Salzburg in January on a four-and-a-half year contract in a deal worth €7m. He has been a regular in the team ever since, playing fifteen times in the league over half a season.

Gloukh is currently playing for his country at the U-21 European Championship, where Israel are experiencing a similar trajectory of success to their star midfielder. He scored the winning penalty in a quarter-final shootout victory over Georgia on the weekend, and is set to face England in the semi-final – an appropriate opponent given the level of interest reportedly emanating from the Premier League.

The Guardian reports the midfielder’s performances for club and country have ‘alerted some of Europe’s biggest sides’, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and, of course, United expressing interest.

Barcelona are another targeting the Israeli midfielder, having come close to signing him before his relocation to Salzburg. The Red Bull club’s sister, RB Leipzig, are also interested in Gloukh, but it is alleged he prefers ‘to join a club in England or Spain.’

Gloukh’s representative, Shahar Greenberg, confirms the race heating up for his player’s services: “There has been so much interest in Oscar for the last few months but we will have to wait to discuss any offers with his club.”

The diminutive midfielder operates best in central positions, where his technical ability and quick feet shine. Comfortable with either foot, and possessing a tendency for the elaborate, Gloukh has produced at an already impressive rate for his previous club, Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He scored nine goals, and contributed a further eight assists, in thirty-three games for Tel Aviv, demonstrating a well-rounded, and decisive, attacking skillset. To have produced these numbers at such a young age is impress, regardless of the quality of the league. It is evident why clubs across Europe hold Gloukh in such high regard. As does his country.

Gloukh has already represented Israel more times at senior level than he has the U-21s, having only turned 19 in April this year. He scored four times at the European U-19 Championship last summer, with a consolation goal in the final against England as Israel lost 3-1.

This generation of Isaraeli footballers appears to be a golden one, with Gloukh the undoubted crown jewel.

Manchester United may, therefore, have to act fast to acquire Gloukh given the interest existing across Europe in such a jewel. A midfielder with the technique of Gloukh will always make sense for a team coached by Erik ten Hag, who has previously demonstrated a trust in talented, but inexperienced, youth at Ajax.

United fans will be able to do their own scouting report on the midfielder on Wednesday as Israel takes on England, attempting to reach their first U-21s European Championship final. The match will provide an excellent litmus test for how Gloukh would perform within the rigours of the English game.