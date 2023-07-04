Manchester United keeper Emily Ramsey departs the club



Manchester United Women’s backup goalkeeper, Emily Ramsey, has departed the club following the completion of her contract.

The England youth international was one of seven former Centre of Excellence graduates to return to the club for their inaugural season in 2018.

In a message posted on Twitter, Ramsey said: “This is the club I’ve been a fan of my whole life and a player for since I was eight years old so today feels like a big day.”

She went on to say, “I’m sad to say goodbye but looking forward to the next step.”

She made her debut in February 2019 when she replaced Siobhan Chamberlain in the 64th minute of United’s 3-0 victory over London Bees in the FA Cup.

During her time at United she has enjoyed successful loan spells at Sheffield United, West Ham and Birmingham.

Last season she went on loan to Everton and her performances helped to secure a call-up to the Lionesses for the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup.

Where Ramsey will go next is yet to be decided but she is not the first to leave the club this Summer.

High profile first team players, Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle were the first to announce their departure.

On June 30th it was announced Aissatou Tounkara, Tara Bourne, Estelle Cascarino and Jade Moore would all leave the club.

Assistant coach Martin Ho also left and has now been announced as head coach of SK Brann.

United have yet to make any signings this transfer window but will be looking for reinforcements as they compete in Europe for the first time ever next season.

