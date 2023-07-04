Manchester United remain in the hunt for in-demand Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia



Manchester United have all but secured the signing of Mason Mount after reports emerged of the Chelsea academy graduate successfully passing his medical.

But United’s transfer business is far from done as Erik ten Hag wants a new goalkeeper to come in in place of David de Gea as well as the main priority of adding an elite striker.

Both those chases have proved complicated due to United’s tight transfer budget. In order to get both deals over the line, capital has to be raised through player sales.

United’s midfield departures could mean another midfielder coming in

With Mount’s capture, the futures of plenty of stars are in danger. Scott McTominay is a target for Newcastle United and Everton while Fred has admirers in the Premier League (Fulham) and Italy in the form of AS Roma.

Donny van de Beek could also end his Old Trafford nightmare by sealing a move to fellow Serie A side AC Milan. And one or more departures could necessitate the arrival of another body in the centre of the park.

With Mount able to cover the No 8 and attacking midfield spot, the next player would ideally be someone who can take over from Casemiro and learn from the Brazilian ace.

United have been linked with a move for Sofyan Amrabat with the player reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Red Devils with Moises Caicedo also a target.

But considering the Ecuadorian’s price tag and with Chelsea ahead in the race, Romeo Lavia of Southampton could be the ideal choice.

And according to The Times, Arsenal are said to be aiming to take him to The Emirates with Liverpool in hot pursuit. United and Chelsea have also been mentioned as being interested.

“Arsenal are ready to make a move for the Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia once the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United is completed… although they expect to face strong competition from Liverpool for the 19-year-old.

United remain in the race for Lavia

“Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Lavia, with Southampton wanting £50 million for the Belgium player.”

The Belgian has proven himself in the Premier League despite his club’s relegation and was one of the shining lights in a disappointing season.

The 19-year-old made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and registering a solitary assist. He impressed with composure and ability to evade challenges and keep a hold of the ball.

The Saints’ high price tag might be a bit too much for United currently but a successful takeover could change all that.