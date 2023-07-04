Manchester United set to battle Newcastle and Arsenal for 16-year-old talent Romeo Akachukwu



Manchester United are among a number of English clubs interested in signing 16-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international Romeo Akachukwu.

This is according to Newcastle World, who also detail the Magpies’ admiration for the player.

Alongside Newcastle and the Red Devils, Arsenal and Serie A giants AC Milan are also tracking Akachukwu.

The central midfielder is set to visit Eddie Howe’s side next week ahead of a potential move.

Akachukwu, who plays for Waterford in his home country, caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs with his exceptional performances in the under-17s European Championships.

He was instrumental as Ireland advanced to the quarter-finals stage of the competition where they were eliminated by Spain.

Akachukwu scored a spectacular goal for his national team in a 3-0 win against Wales.

The youngster received a ball from the middle of the park before he put his fired a ferocious shot into the back of the net.

ROMEO AKACHUKWU 🇮🇪🇳🇬(2006) WITH AN ABSOLUTE WORLDIE FOR THE DAGGER!!!!#U17Euro pic.twitter.com/mhyow6C9qf — Football Report (@FootballReprt) May 20, 2023

Last season, Akachukwu played seven times for Waterford in Ireland’s first division. He did not register any goal contribution.

That United are interested in signing him is no surprise.

The 20-time English champions have a rich history of signing emerging talents with great potential and then nurturing them to become world-class players.

Some of United’s greatest legends such as Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Nicky Butt just to name a few came through the ranks at the club.

In the current team, superstars like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are products of the youth system.

Akachukwu, if United end up securing his services, will be part of this tradition. The Reds must stay alive to his situation and be careful so as not to be outdone by their rivals.

