Manchester United should be targeting Ajax star ahead of rivals



Manchester United are an oddly composed team. In certain areas of the pitch, they possess players who are world-class; undoubtedly amongst the best in their position across Europe. In others, they possess options which are closer to midtable than top of the table.

The left-hand channel of Old Trafford – with Luke Shaw lining up behind Marcus Rashford – was arguably the most effective LB and LW pairing in the Premier League last season. Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martinez have formed one of the most effective defensive partnerships in the Premier League, helping David De Gea to win a Golden Glove award his rocky performances may not have deserved.

Bruno Fernandes is, statistically, the most creative player in England, having created 119 chances last season. He’s also Manchester United’s captain and talisman, with the team suffering greatly in his absence. Casemiro needs no further explanation; simply, a world-class midfield behemoth.

Yet there remain weaknesses in the ranks. The Athletic reports Manchester United will be prioritising a three player wish list this summer; an energetic midfielder, a technically proficient goalkeeper, and a more reliable number 9. The signing of Mason Mount, reported here by The Peoples Person, ticks one box. The prospective signings of Andre Onana and Rasmus Højlund would tick the final two.

While these positions are clearly the priority, it remains less clear where the fourth should be. The early links to Kim Min-jae suggested a central defender was an important part of the summer plan and, although this link died a quick death, there is logic to the idea. Varane’s susceptibility to injury, as well as Harry Maguire’s susceptibility to being terrible, indicates better reinforcements in the centre of defence may be wise.

Yet Victor Lindelöf proved a competent option towards the end of season in Varane’s stead, while Shaw was a revelation in the LCB role in Martinez’s absence. And how much priority should really be placed on improving the bench, when weaknesses continue to exist on the pitch elsewhere?

Varane, when fit, and Martinez are a world-class pairing. With Shaw to their left, Casemiro sitting in front, and Andre Onana sweeping behind, Manchester United’s defensive unit constitutes five quality parts out of six. The sixth component of the defence is right-back. And this is where John Murtough and Richard Arnold should be directing their attention this summer, rather than at centre-half.

Neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka, for differing reasons, are good enough to be the starting right-back for Manchester United. Dalot falls into the category of ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ as a fullback. His technical ability and in-game intelligence is superior to Wan-Bissaka, which explains ten Hag’s preference for the Portuguese man over his English teammate, but they still fall short of the requisite level.

Conversely, Wan-Bissaka is genuinely world-class at one-on-one defending, while being deficient in most other areas. A master of one who fails the fullback trade feels an apt description.

Despite the improvements Wan-Bissaka displayed as the season progressed last year, he should be sold due to his skillset not suiting top-level football, with a new fullback option arriving in his place. Dalot is capable of playing on both sides of the pitch, while retaining the technical ability required to operate in Ten Hag’s system. This versatility and suitability justifies his new contract, and makes him a good squad option. A starting right-back remains necessary.

Ten Hag should not have to look too far however. He merely needs to return to Amsterdam and steal another defender away from the clutches of Arsenal, as Manchester United did last summer with Lisandro Martinez. Arsenal appear very close to agreeing a deal for Jurriën Timber, a central defender capable of playing at right-back. But they had appeared close to Martinez previously, only for United to swoop instead.

Arteta’s system is reliant upon a defender joining the midfield when in possession to create attacking overloads, with only Zinchenko capable of fulfilling that role at present. Timber is a quintessential modern defender; as capable with the ball, as without. He often steps up into Ajax’s midfield with the ball, and is a proficient passer as well as decisive dribbler. Concerns persist over his height – around 1.8m – but these would be assuaged at right-back or midfield, or as part of a back three. United’s recent signing of Mason Mount, an unconventional option for the central midfield role, may indicate Ten Hag is seeking to implement a similar style of system to Arteta next year, as explained here.

Manchester United should, therefore, target Timber for their hole at right-back. A fee in the region of £40 million is alleged to be what Arsenal have agreed – a sizeable fee but a fair one for a 22 year old capable of completing your defensive unit. Particularly when Timber’s ability to play at centre-half is considered, as the aforementioned interest in a central defender to provide better cover for Varane was a rational choice. A right-back remains more important than a centre-back, but Timber’s ability to provide a solution to both roles should expand the three player wish list to a four player one. His versaility and quality make it a no-brainer.

Get him, before Arsenal do.

