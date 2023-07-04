Manchester United to bring in another midfielder if Scott McTominay leaves



Manchester United are very close to announcing their first bit of transfer activity with Mason Mount successfully passing his medical.

The Chelsea academy graduate’s capture solves a major problem that manager Erik ten Hag faced last season.

Injuries and poor form forced the Red Devils to bring in Marcel Sabitzer on loan in January and unfortunately, he did not do enough to warrant a permanent move.

Mount can play both as the central midfielder and as the attacking midfielder, which will allow Bruno Fernandes to rest on certain occasions while sounding the death knell for two stars.

Midfield departures on the cards

Fred and Donny van de Beek’s time at the club seem to be coming to an end with Fulham and Roma interested in the Brazilian’s services while AC Milan have been linked with a move for the Dutchman.

It is well known that the 20-time English league champions are on the lookout for a replacement for David de Gea and an elite striker.

Considering their outlay on the Mount deal, the club will need to sell well in order to fund moves for the aforementioned duo.

Both Fred and Van de Beek are not expected to fetch a lot of money but someone who can is Scott McTominay.

Newcastle, West Ham and Everton have been linked with the United academy graduate and previous reports had suggested that United will only part ways with him for £50million.

Such a lucrative offer would be hard to turn down and if the Scottish international does end up leaving, another midfielder will be required to bolster the ranks.

McTominay was mainly used as an alternative to Casemiro and the new incoming player is expected to be of the same ilk as per The Manchester Evening News.

The outlet have reported that United are looking at both Sofyan Amrabat and Romeo Lavia as potential recruits but any move, if at all, will take place much later.

“As a result of the uncertainty around McTominay’s future, United are monitoring defensive midfielders in case they need to make a move at any point in the window.

McTominay departure means Casemiro alternative could be brought in

“They have been linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, with the 26-year-old having worked under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht in 2007.

“United are also one of several Premier League teams monitoring 19-year-old Romeo Lavia following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.”

The Red Devils were also linked with Moises Caicedo but Chelsea’s interest and the Ecuadorian’s price tag proved to be insurmountable obstacles.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Moroccan while Lavia’s asking price is on the higher side at £50 million.