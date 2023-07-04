Manchester United’s deal for Andre Onana “absolutely on” but no bids have gone in yet



Manchester United are looking to secure their second signing of the summer transfer window in a realistic deal but are yet to make a bid for Andre Onana.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal for Onana is “absolutely on” as the situation with David de Gea will be clarified soon.

He refuted recent reports which said Saudi club Al-Nassr have bid for Onana. He also rejected suggestions that United have already bid for Onana.

Meanwhile, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed the same while stating that the clubs are locked in daily negotiations and the gap in valuation could be closed soon.

Inter reportedly value Onana at around €50 million plus bonuses but United might not want to go that high.

A compromise is likely to be found due to how highly Erik ten Hag rates the Cameroonian.

The People’s Person recently relayed reports that he wants Onana “at all costs”, even rejecting alternatives put forward to him by United.

Furthermore, it was also reported that the club themselves have “promised” Ten Hag that Onana will arrive, further lending credence to reports that the clubs are locked in daily negotiations.

Inter Milan are looking to further boost their coffers after selling Marcelo Brozovic. The Serie A club is interested in securing Davide Frattesi and Romelu Lukaku and amidst financial troubles, need to sell to buy, much like United.

It looks like this deal will happen as there seems to be a willingness on all sides to reach an agreement.

For United, it has now taken top priority over a potential deal for a striker due to De Gea’s future. The club has only two senior options on its books and need an undisputed No 1 as pre-season inches closer.

They could do a lot worse than Onana, a proven Ten Hag goalkeeper who is at the peak of his game.

