Roma and Brighton express interest in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay



Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Serie A giants Roma have both earmarked Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay for a possible transfer this summer.

McTominay’s Old Trafford future is uncertain with Erik ten Hag currently looking to offload a number of players to raise money that will then be channelled into acquiring the targets he wants.

The Scotland international is one who could be let go if the Red Devils were to be presented with a suitable offer.

Earlier today, The Manchester Evening News stated that there is interest in the United academy graduate from Newcastle and West Ham.

His departure could be facilitated if a proposal that is “too good to refuse” was to be lodged. The Peoples Person have reported that Ten Hag could turn to Sofyan Amrabat if McTominay is sold.

The United boss knows Amrabat well. The pair worked together at FC Utrecht in 2007. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is also under consideration.

Back in April, The Sun had divulged that United had slapped a £50m price tag on their player after enquiries from the Magpies.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs spoke to The United Stand and reported that Brighton and Roma are also keen on securing McTominay’s services.

The Seagulls who will be playing Europa League football have identified McTominay as a possible replacement for Moises Caicedo, who is locked in negotiations with Chelsea about making the switch to Stamford Bridge.

The Scottish Sun explains that Jose Mourinho, who of course gave McTominay his big break with the Reds, is tracking the 26-year-old’s situation very closely.

The Giallorossi are intent on reinforcing their options in the middle of the park and after completing the free signing of Houssem Aouar last month and they could turn to McTominay.

Last season, the United star was primarily used as a backup to Casemiro. He only managed to start 10 Premier League games.

In all competitions for United, McTominay registered three goals and one assist.

