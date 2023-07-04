Roma interested in signing Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich

With the transfer window in full swing, Manchester United are yet to make any official movements in the market.

However, Mason Mount is almost through the door as Ten Hag looks to bridge the gap between United and title winners Manchester City.

Ten Hag is looking to improve his midfield options with Champions League football returning to Old Trafford next season.

One player whose future is unclear is Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian joined the club on a loan deal for the second half of last season but his move was not made permanent.

He has returned to Munich at the conclusion of his loan spell and is awaiting further instructions with regards to his future.

However, Sabitzer’s name has been made available for print on the back of the new home shirt, the strongest indicator yet as to him staying in Manchester.

Parent club Bayern Munich are open for business but United will have competition for his signature should they male their move.

As reported by Italian media, Roma have a registered interest in the 29-year-old with former United boss Jose Mourinho an admirer.

Roma tried to snatch Sabitzer last summer but were unsuccessful in their bid.

“The Giallorossi club had tried last summer, he could try again if the Germans decide to let him go permanently. At that point Roma would be forced to a ransom obligation for the twenty-nine-year-old,” Corriere dello Sport reported.

Sabitzer performed relatively well during his time at United, his high energy style suiting the English game and he also managed to grab a couple of eye-catching goals.

Should United be able to negotiate a deal for the midfielder, he would provide good cover for Ten Hag who was short of numbers in his engine room at times last year.

However, they will have to move quick as Sabitzer will not be short of offers given his ability and experience. Barcelona and now Roma appear to be happy to offer him a permanent way out of Germany this summer.