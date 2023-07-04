Sergej Milinković-Savić could be available for transfer this summer

Throughout the years Manchester United have been involved in plenty of long winding transfer sagas with players across Europe.

A raft of names have been regularly linked with moves to Manchester but most have never materialized.

Sergej Milinković-Savić is one of those names that is consistently on United transfer wish-list and he could finally be available for transfer this summer.

As reported by Italian media, the Serbian could finally be on his way out of Lazio with the club ready to sell.

United’s interest in the midfielder is long-standing but Lazio’s reluctance to sell for anything other than a hefty fee has always been enough to fend United off.

Lazio have now lowered their asking price to £40million, which is half of their previous demands.

Chelsea are also now out of the race to sign the player due to a new transfer policy which involves signing players of a certain age.

“The London club are not signing players over 23 or 24. Even if there had been contacts, they have not resulted in concrete interest in the Serbian midfielder,” a Corriere dello Sport report read.

Juventus have also reportedly dropped their interest due to Adrien Rabiot extending his stay in Turin.

Milinković-Savić has been Lazio’s standout player since his arrival in 2015 and has also starred for his country.

If Lazio are willing to accept the cut-price for the midfielder, then it might just be the perfect opportunity for United to pounce.

Other areas of the pitch do require improvements, particularly with the arrival of Mason Mount in midfield but there if there is enough left in the coffers, there is no doubt Milinković-Savić would add quality to the ranks.