Swap Deal: Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United in exchange for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana

Harry Maguire is looking increasingly likely to leave Manchester United and it could be as part of a swap deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Express claimed on Tuesday that Maguire could be effectively used as a pawn in negotiations for the goalkeeper, with Inter expressing interest in the United captain in January.

United’s interest in bringing Onana to Old Trafford is clear to the Serie A club, with the Red Devils reportedly making their first offer for Onana yesterday.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, United submitted a bid of €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses for the Cameroonian shot stopper.

Falling short of Inter’s demand for €50 million plus add-ons, Maguire may be the bargaining chip that United need in order to get the deal over the line.

Club captain and first-choice center back prior to Erik ten Hag’s arrival, Maguire fell down the pecking order last season following the Dutch coach’s arrival.

Maguire started just 16 games in all competitions in 2022-23.

While Maguire’s redundancy has made him a logical player for United to part ways with this transfer window, a deal for Onana may be more crucial than ever before due to David de Gea’s uncertain future.

The starting goalkeeper was set to sign a new contract with United, only for the club to rescind the offer.

De Gea has struggled to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play, particularly the Dutch manager’s demand for the goalkeeper to be able to use his feet more and play the ball out from the back – an area where Onana excels.

Should a player exchange be taken off the table, United may look to raise funds by offloading Maguire elsewhere, with Tottenham Hotspur previously expressing interest in the 30 year old.

Given De Gea’s likely departure, United will need to pull out all of the stops to bring Onana to Old Trafford so as to have a capable first-choice keeper between the sticks next season.

With Maguire no longer in favour at United, a swap deal involving the club captain may be just what’s required to conclude a deal that leaves both clubs happy.