Arsenal preparing to bid for Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong



Manchester United might have different priorities in the transfer market, but their rivals are quickly taking their long-term targets off the market.

The Bild reports that Arsenal are willing to pay up to €40 million for Jeremie Frimpong, the attacking right-back from Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen are reportedly ready to sell and have secured a replacement in Arthur from America Mineiro in Brazil.

Manchester United were credited with an interest in Frimpong since the beginning of the year, with Ten Hag then seeking an upgrade on the right-back position.

Frimpong scored eight goals and dished out seven assists in a breakout season where his attacking nous made him a wanted man.

However, since then, United’s first-team right-backs- Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot- impressed greatly and secured their position at the club. The latter signed a new contract, while the former’s resurgence from the cold was one of the stories of the season.

Consequently, Ten Hag put a new right-back at the bottom of United’s list of priority positions.

Arsenal are ready to move now and take him off the market.

After a promising last season, the Gunners have gone gung-ho in backing their manager. They have already spent nearly €230 million on new recruits in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. Timber and Rice were both of interest to United as well.

It is a far cry from United’s situation, where the transfer budget hinges on United’s ability to sell players due to a hard limit set on it.

Before Ten Hag rejected the notion, the club was already seeking cheaper alternatives to Andre Onana. United have spent only £55 million so far and still need a new goalkeeper and a striker at the very least.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the links to the right-back Frimpong have cooled off.

However, a direct Premier League rival securing a talent of that calibre due to being backed financially will be frustrating for the fans.

