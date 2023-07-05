Atletico Madrid want to sign Man United star Raphael Varane’s brother Jonathan

Manchester United’s long standing chase of Raphael Varane finally came to a head in the summer of 2021 with World Cup winner joining the club from Real Madrid.

United had held a keen interest in signing Varane for over a decade, with Sir Alex Ferguson coming close to signing the defender before he moved to Madrid.

Despite United’s frustration, the move didn’t turn out to badly for Varane who scooped a multitude of trophies in the Spanish capital, including four Champions League’s.

The Varane sporting bloodline is clearly a strong one with Rahpa’s brother, Jonathan, now making his way into the top level of the game.

As reported by Spanish media, Jonathan Varane is currently the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid.

Jonathan currently plies his trade for Sporting Gijon and has been recently promoted to the first team and has immediately impressed in the Spanish Segunda League.

Varane plays in the holding midfield role and has caught the eye of Diego Simeone who is looking to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Just like his brother, Jonathan is a product of the RC Lens academy and came through the ranks at the French club before making his move to Spain.

At the age of 21, he will be hoping to break through into the higher echelons of European football and enjoy a similar career to his big brother.

Alongside his extraordinary trophy haul at club level, Raphael has a World Cup and European Championship to his name and is widely regarded as one of the best centre-halves of his generation.

The brothers face an important season with Jonathan’s potential move and Raphael returning to the Champions League after United’s qualification last season.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping Rapha can stay fit and continue his impressive partnership with Lisandro Martinez as United look to chase down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.