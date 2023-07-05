Confirmed: Manchester United announce their next Number 7

Manchester United have announced their new number seven, and it has come as a bit of a shock to their fans: Mason Mount.

Many will have expected a marquee centre forward to have claimed the hallowed shirt, or even young Alejandro Garnacho, whose dynamism has already endeared him to fans.

Indeed, the young Argentine even seemed to have been hinting at the latter outcome, with a recent post featuring him wearing a jersey with #7 on its back.

That particular post was in relation to him reaching seven million Instagram followers, but it certainly set tongues wagging.

After all, Garnacho’s handle on the social media platform is ‘Garnacho7’, and he is known to have idolised the last wearer of the shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo.

But instead, the seven goes to new signing Mason Mount.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier today, the club confirmed their capture of the midfielder from Chelsea for £55m plus a further £5m in performance-related bonuses.

There were several options, with the number 15 worn last by outgoing loanee Marcel Sabitzer, or the #24 once warn by fellow energetic midfielder Darren Fletcher among them.

But in donning the famous number seven, Mount may well increase the weight of expectation on his shoulders going forward.

That will have been unlikely to deter him, however, with the England playmaker used to pressure at the highest levels of the game.

He is a Champions League winner, after all, and has been tasked with playing a starring role for his country on the international stage.

The handing over of the iconic shirt number to Mason Mount may have come as a shock to United fans around the globe, but it is a clear sign of the faith placed in him by Erik ten Hag and John Murtough, both of whom are clearly delighted to get their man.