Dean Henderson’s one key ultimatum to remain at Manchester United next season



Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will only stay at Old Trafford next season if he is assured of being an undisputed starter.

David de Gea is no longer contracted to United following the expiry of his contract on June 30.

The Spaniard, who had a wedding last weekend, is expected to hold talks with the club when he returns from his break. After this dialogue, his situation will be clarified.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are active in the transfer market to find a solution for their goalkeeping crisis.

Talks are underway with Inter Milan for Andre Onana. Other players being pursued include Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp and Brentford’s David Raya.

Onana is Erik ten Hag’s number one target.

United also have Henderson amongst their ranks. The Englishman spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest.

He played 18 games for Forest and kept six clean sheets.

The Peoples Person covered a report which revealed that Steve Cooper’s side wants to sign Henderson permanently, and the United academy graduate is open to the move.

The 26-year-old was at Carrington on Monday as the first batch of players returned to training with pre-season just around the corner.

Henderson posted a picture alongside the caption, ” What a way to start the week.”

Dean Henderson On Instagram after completing his 1st training session of the week with Manchester Utd. “What a way to start the week💪❤️” pic.twitter.com/HyI4YUAnXv — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBall_) July 3, 2023

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, the shot-stopper will only stay put if he is the starting man between the sticks.

Jacobs explains, “Dean Henderson is back training with the club following a loan spell at Nottingham Forest. But unless he’s crowned No.1, the 26-year-old wants to leave.”

“Forest are expected to make a bid.”

“For Henderson to change his mind and agree to stay at Old Trafford, he would have to be positive no one is ahead of him in the pecking order.”

