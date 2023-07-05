€50 million enough for Manchester United to sign Andre Onana – report

Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport reported this morning that Manchester United should be able to complete the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for €50 million.

The newspaper claimed that Inter will need to part ways with the Cameroonian shot stopper in order to raise the funds necessary to bring striker Romelu Lukaku back to the club on a permanent deal.

While Corriere dello Sport claimed that Inter remains unwilling to sell Onana for less than €60 million, the Serie A side may have no choice other than to let him go for less as they race against the clock to sign Lukaku.

“If the English soon reach €50 [million], the Nerazzurri will give the go-ahead for the sale,” Gazzetta insists.

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello confirmed that signing Lukaku is the club’s priority, with the Serie A team expected to fork out €50 million to Chelsea to complete the deal.

This development fuels hope that Man United can complete Onana’s transfer swiftly, with Inter’s financial demands moving closer to the Red Devils’ valuation for the player.

The Peoples Person reported yesterday that United submitted a verbal offer €45 million for the shot stopper, improving on their previous offer of €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Inter rejected this bid, refusing to budge from their €60 million asking price.

Football FanCast claimed yesterday evening that United has already made contact with Onana, with the 27 year old agreeing personal terms with the club.

Adding to United’s confidence of getting a deal done is the revelation that Onana personally rejected a move to Saudi club Al-Nassr.

90min claimed that Onana decided to reject the Saudi club’s advances as he favours a move to Old Trafford, where he would reunite with manager Erik ten Hag, whom he previously played for at Ajax.

With United deciding not to award David de Gea a new contract, the deal with Onana is now a priority.

Time is of the essence if United hope to secure the services of a new goalkeeper in time for their pre-season schedule, which begins next week.