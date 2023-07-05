Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United planning talks this week with Feyenoord over Justin Bijlow deal



Manchester United have officially announced Mason Mount as their first recruit of the summer transfer window but it is at the back where immediate problems lie.

United currently do not have an established No 1 after David de Gea became a free agent. The club rescinded their previously-agreed terms and put forward a new one containing a greater reduction in wages.

The Spaniard, who recently got married, is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs and Fenerbahce of Turkey. United have asked him to stick around and there is still a chance he stays.

GK issues at United

Such is the confusion that the club have delayed academy graduate Dean Henderson‘s departure to Nottingham Forest and blocked Tom Heaton’s exit to Luton Town.

United are reportedly focussed on the pursuit of Inter Milan’s Andre Onana but the Serie A outfit are currently asking for more than what United are prepared to spend due to their tight budget this window.

United are keeping a list of low-cost alternatives ready. The name that is gaining the most traction recently is that of Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord.

The Peoples Person had reported of United’s interest with the Dutch giants asking for £20million. The player was said to be receptive to the idea.

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are going to talk to the club this week. The Italian also added that both clubs had spoken about the goalie in May as well.

“We’ll keep an eye on the goalkeeper at Feyenoord, Bijlow, because it’s true that they are following him.

Bijlow meet this week

“They already had some contacts back in May, and they could also have new contacts this week.

“Onana, Bijlow and De Gea are multiple options, so let’s see how Manchester United will decide to move.”

The 25-year-old is valued at €15million as per Transfermarkt and his current deal runs until 2025. He made 34 appearances last season, keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding 33 times.

As per Fbref, he is a far better keeper in metrics such as touches of the ball, stopping crosses and initiating sweeper actions as compared to De Gea and it makes sense why Ten Hag likes the 6 ft 2 custodian.