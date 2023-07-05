Fenerbahce eyeing move for David de Gea should he fail to agree Manchester United contract



Manchester United have strengthened in midfield through the signing of Mason Mount but it is at the back where they are most vulnerable currently.

Things are a total mess as due to the mismanagement, the Red Devils are in danger of heading into pre-season without an established No 1.

David de Gea seemed like he was close to agreeing terms for a new long-term deal but at the last minute, the offer was rescinded and a brand new one put in its place which drastically reduced his pay.

DDG on his way out

It was mainly done as manager Erik ten Hag was not happy with the errors committed by the Spaniard and because the 32-year-old failed to adapt to his playing style.

De Gea failed to successfully pass out from the back and his struggles forced the manager to ask him to go long which allowed possession-based clubs to dominate proceedings.

The Spain international is currently a free agent and though the club have asked him to stick around in case they agree to the new deal, he is reluctant to play second-fiddle.

Currently, the Red Devils are desperately trying to secure the services of Andre Onana from Inter Milan but the Serie A club’s asking price remains beyond United’s reach for now.

As for De Gea, he has received interest from Saudi Arabian clubs but whether the former Atletico Madrid star wants to leave European football altogether at this juncture of his career remains to be seen.

A better alternative could be Fenerbahce, who according to Fotomac are eyeing a move for the Spaniard after missing out on Dominik Livakovic.

Fenerbahce to the rescue

The Turkish giants can also offer him European football in the form of the UEFA Conference League and preparing to speak to his agents this week.

“With the aim of adding a grade A goalkeeper to their colors, Fenerbahçe have turned their attention to David De Gea, who has left Manchester United.

“Asking about the status of the Spanish keeper, who has a testimonial, the [Fenerbahce] administrators will hold a meeting with the player’s agent this week and present the offer they have prepared for De Gea.”

It will be interesting as to how United solve their goalkeeping conundrum and whether De Gea ends his 12-year stay in Manchester and where he ultimately ends up at.