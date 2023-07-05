Folarin Balogun: Would The Athletic’s Harry Kane alternative suit Man United?

With 21 goals scored in Ligue 1 last season, Folarin Balogun certainly seems to have the goalscoring knack lacking in Manchester United’s front line. He is coming off the back of an excellent season for Reims, where he has sparked into life after years on the fringes of the Arsenal squad.

According to The Athletic’s recent analysis, the USMNT striker is a player Erik ten Hag would do well to consider. Using data from Smarterscout, Carl Anka and Mark Carey analysed the player profiles of both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen – either of whom would be a dream signing for United – and sought to find similar players who could be more affordable.

Interestingly, Balogun ranked in the top five in terms of similarity score for both players, earning the moniker “The highest-ranked Kane/Osimhen-alike.” His high shot volume and chance creation from dribbling are particularly similar to Osimhen – especially during the Nigerian’s own time in Ligue 1 – while he has slowly begun to add elements of Kane’s game to his toolbox, particularly in dropping deep and helping to progress play.



(From The Athletic)

Of course, signing a player from a direct rival is often seen as difficult, although United’s capture of Mason Mount might give them hope that they could pinch Balogun from Arsenal if they chose to. That hope would be strengthened by the player’s lack of future in North London. The USMNT striker has played just ten matches for The Gunners to date and, after his successful loan spell, is expected to be sold this summer. Arsenal’s own lavish early spending this transfer window will necessitate sales and Balogun is an obvious source of profit for them.

The trouble is, despite The Athletic’s analysis, Balogun is unlikely to be the type of striker Man United really need to shift towards Erik ten Hag’s preferred style of play. The Arsenal forward is – first and foremost – a player who thrives on transition. At Stade de Reims, this suited him down to a tee, with Will Still’s side typically creating chances by winning the ball in the middle of the pitch before launching a quick ball in behind the opposition defence for Balogun to latch onto. They were among the most direct teams in France last term, averaging fewer passes per shot that any other Ligue 1 side.

Balogun has been fantastic in Still’s set up and he may well have the potential to be a top striker in a year or two. But it is – at this moment – unclear whether the American is ready to continue his goalscoring rate in a possession-centric side.

His fantastic goalscoring return last term is inextricably linked to his high shot volume – only Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi took more shots in the league than Balogun’s 3.63 per 90 minutes. Getting into shooting positions is a great skill to have but, as discussed, the tactical approach of Reims clearly has a lot to do with Balogun’s output. The space on which he thrives in behind the opposition defence will not always be there at Old Trafford.

And while he does possess good dribbling and can create chances for himself running at defenders, he currently lacks a certain ‘stickiness’ that top strikers need in limited space. This is reflected in the high number of shots he takes from very wide positions in the box, which are usually the result of a heavy touch taking him away from optimum shooting positions.



(From The Analyst)

Were he to join Ten Hag’s team, Balogun would likely be a source of frustration for United fans by taking on such low-quality chances. But more than that, there is a strong possibility that he would find it difficult to operate in congested penalty areas, while struggling to participate effectively in the kind of combination play the Dutchman prefers.

There is area of concern for Man United that Balogun looks ill-equipped to help address. Last season, despite being able to call on the delivery of Christian Eriksen, Luke Shaw, and Bruno Fernandes throughout the season, The Red Devils struggled to create chances from set pieces. There was an improvement upon previous season – largely owing to the effectiveness of Casemiro in attacking crosses – but it is something Ten Hag would do well to build upon. Balogun would be of practically no help in that venture, winning very few aerial duals and rarely providing any meaningful kind of indirect set piece threat.

It is somewhat curious that The Athletic’s analysis would suggest that the Arsenal man would be ranked as having such a similar profile to both Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, given the latter pair’s effectiveness in the air. When discussing alternative striker targets for Erik ten Hag, we need to give more weight to certain attributes than others. Improving United’s ability to convert chances from crosses and set piece situations is likely to rank quite highly on Erik ten Hag’s agenda.

None of that is to say that, at the quoted £30m price tag, Folarin Balogun would not be worth the risk to a top European side. But for what Manchester United are trying to accomplish, it would be something of a surprise to see them prioritise such a signing. The profile of strikers Erik ten Hag is thought to be keen on would certainly suggest that a more obvious physical presence up top would be preferred.