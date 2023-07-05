Fred attracting Saudi Arabia interest as Erik ten Hag identifies Brazilian’s ideal replacement



Manchester United midfielder Fred is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian is one of the players who could be sold this summer to boost Erik ten Hag’s transfer budget.

On Tuesday, The Manchester Evening News reported that Mason Mount’s imminent arrival at Old Trafford will set the stage for Fred to leave the club.

The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his contract and the coming weeks represent the best opportunity for United to fetch a fee from his sale.

Fulham are interested in signing Fred.

This is backed by The Daily Mail who report that alongside the Cottagers, the United star is also the subject of overtures from Saudi Arabia.

The Gulf state has been pumping significant investment into luring some of Europe’s most famous and well-known names to the country.

As per The Mail, the Red Devils have rekindled their admiration for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international would come in as Fred’s direct replacement.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Ten Hag is not through with his attempts to add his options in the middle of the park even after successfully landing Mount.

The United boss is also keen on Amrabat, who he worked with at FC Utrecht in 2007.

Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone had his say on United’s pursuit of his star player and admitted that should an offer arrive from England, he would be obliged to consider it.

The Serie A giants are prepared to let Amrabat go for around £30m – a bargain fee for someone of that calibre and who is entering his prime at 26.

