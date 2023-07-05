Galatasaray offer Manchester United’s Alex Telles an “attractive” contract as FC Porto lie in wait



Turkish giants Galatasaray have offered Manchester United defender Alex Telles a lucrative contract offer as they seek to win the race to sign the Brazilian.

A recent report suggested that Telles is a must-sell for United this summer. He is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans for the future and his sale could help inject some money into the United boss’s transfer budget.

He spent the entire 2022/23 campaign out on loan in Spain with Sevilla.

Telles made a total of 38 appearances for the Europa League winners, who elected not to make his move permanent.

It recently emerged that Galatasaray are keen on a double transfer swoop for Telles and Anthony Elanga.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Porto are keen on bringing Telles back to Estádio do Dragão.

The left-back would have been used as a makeweight in a transfer also involving Diogo Costa making the switch to Old Trafford.

However, with United’s full attention now on signing Andre Onana, Costa seems to no longer be a major priority for the Red Devils.

Benfica were also thought to be intent on adding Telles to their ranks, but this suggestion was quickly rubbished by Portuguese media.

According to A Bola, Porto’s chances of securing the services of the 30-year-old are being severely hampered by Galatasaray’s overtures.

“The return of Alex Telles to FC Porto may be nothing more than a dream, as the Brazilian full-back is being pursued by Galatasaray,” the outlet says.

“They [ Galatasaray] have presented him with a very advantageous financial proposal.”

A Bola do not reveal details of the offer or what the Süper Lig club are willing to pay United to part with Telles.

