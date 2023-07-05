Inter Milan director Ausilio issues warning to Manchester United over Andre Onana deal



Inter director Ausilio has warned Manchester United that they must increase their bid for Andre Onana to get a deal over the line.

He stated: “As of today, the proposals are not at the level we expected.”

“In this moment he’s our GK and André is key player for us — we’d like to keep him, then we’ll see what happens. We wait for him on July 13 for pre-season.”

Earlier today, The Athletic reported that United had put in their opening bid worth €45 million.

Erik ten Hag is a keen admirer of Onana and wants him to replace David de Gea at Man United.

The Cameroonian excels at playing out from the back, and his qualities on the ball are a big upgrade on De Gea.

Onana’s performance in the Champions League final showed that he is unfazed by the big occasion and will continue to play his natural game.

The 27 year old can allow the defensive line to push further up the pitch and aid United’s press.

It is to be seen to what extent can the two clubs negotiate.

United have other areas to focus on, i.e., a striker and another midfielder.

There is still hope that an agreement can be reached eventually.