Man United target Gabri Veiga’s future could be decided “this week or the next”



Another saga involving a Manchester United target could be set to end soon if reports are to be believed.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo will have a “decisive” time at the end of the week or the next one as his participation in the U21 European Championship ends.

The Spanish midfielder has a release clause of around €40 million and Celta believe “several clubs, mainly from the Premier League” are willing to plump up that amount.

United have been one of the clubs credited with an interest in the exciting Spaniard.

Veiga had his breakthrough year in the 2022/23 season as he scored 11 goals with four assists in La Liga.

He is an attack-minded central midfielder who is also comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder.

Due to his age profile (he is 21), and relatively minuscule release clause relative to his potential, he has been a hot commodity in the market.

In the Premier League alone, he has been linked with United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal. Across Europe, links to Paris Saint-Germain have also picked up the pace.

Celta’s new manager Rafa Benitez is thus resigned to losing the crown jewel of the team.

However, it remains unlikely that his eventual destination is Old Trafford.

United have already signed a midfielder in Mason Mount and will now look to fill the more urgent positions of a goalkeeper and a striker.

Veiga, despite his exciting potential, is of a similar profile to Bruno Fernandes, or even Mason Mount, depending on the role he is given.

Therefore, signing him for €40 million when they are haggling over Andre Onana would not make sense, both, from a financial as well as sporting perspective.

Unlike the signings of Jurrien Timber and Kim Min-Jae by their rivals, this would not be as big a blow to United’s transfer plans if and when Veiga decides on his next destination.