Manchester United linked with sensational move for Real Madrid’s defensive general Eder Militao



Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea but a lot of other areas require reinforcements ahead of manager Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge of the club.

Prior to the window commencing, a lot of talk was focussed around improving up front and at the back and so far, they have not gone according to plan.

United tried to sign Ten Hag’s preferred striker Harry Kane but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has refused to do business with a direct domestic rival with Bayern Munich now clear favourites.

United need another CB

The German club have hurt United previously as well. At one point, it was almost a given that Napoli’s Serie A defender of the Year Kim Min-jae would be heading to Old Trafford.

Just before the Red Devils could activate the release clause, the Bundesliga champions offered a greater salary and have officially won the race for the South Korean.

With club captain Harry Maguire’s future uncertain and keeping in mind Raphael Varane’s injury record, bringing in another centre-back seems to be the logical step.

United have been linked with a move for Axel Disasi but now Spanish newspaper Nacional (via Football365) have revealed that United are “willing to do crazy things” to secure the services of Real Madrid star Eder Militao.

The report mentioned that the Brazilian is admired by Ten Hag and the club “are willing to satisfy the wishes of the Dutch coach, who wants Militao to become his new boss in defence”.

The rumours are “not surprising” considering the performances put in by the 25-year-old.

Shock links with Militao emerge

The Brazil international made 51 appearances across all competitions, registering seven goals and one assist. He helped keep 20 clean sheets in the process.

Militao is valued at €70million as per Transfermarkt and his current deal lasts until 2025. His injury record is also impressive, with the Brazil international missing only five games last season.

Even though United would love a player of his calibre, a transfer looks improbable considering the tight finances the club is working with this summer.

Even if United were to bring in a defender, it would certainly not be for the kind of sum Real would be quoting for their defensive general.