Home » Manchester United linked with shock move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayındır

Manchester United linked with shock move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayındır

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury


Manchester United have officially announced Mason Mount’s signing but the goalkeeping situation remains dicey.

David De Gea, who was close to agreeing a new deal, is now a free agent after the club rescinded their previous offer and put on the table a new one with even greater reduction in wages.

There is still a chance that the Spaniard might yet put pen-to-paper on a new deal but he is reluctant to play second-fiddle. There is interest in his services from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

GK mess at United

United’s pursuit of Inter Milan’s Champions League hero Andre Onana has not gone according to plan. The Serie A club are still holding out for €60 million but United cannot afford to go that far due to their budgetary restrictions.

Such is the precariousness of the situation that the Red Devils are in danger of starting pre-season without an established No 1 between the sticks.

Academy graduate Dean Henderson‘s move to Nottingham Forest has been held up while the club have blocked Tom Heaton‘s attempts at jumping ship.

Onana’s asking price is forcing the Red Devils to look at alternatives in the market. There have been reports linking the 20-time English league champions with Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord.

Others like Yann Sommer and Kevin Trapp have also been mentioned and now Turkish media are reporting that Fenerbahce goalie Altay Bayındır could be a shock target.

Shock move for Altay Bayındır

“The Red Devils who gave up the transfer of Onana due to Inter’s insistence on the negotiations, started negotiations for Fenerbahçe’s successful goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.

“It was also stated in the news that Manchester United made an offer worth 2.5 million pounds to realize this transfer,” a report in Yeniçağ revealed.

The 25-year-old played 40 games across all competitions last season and kept 14 clean-sheets. He is valued at €11million as per Transfermarkt.

Just recently, The Peoples Person revealed that the Turkish side are looking at bringing in a replacement for Bayındır with De Gea their current top choice.

Latest Top Stories...

Man United midfielder Fred in cryptic social media...

Man United target Gabri Veiga’s future could be...

Official: Mason Mount is a Manchester United player

No bids for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic so...

€50 million enough for Manchester United to sign...

Arsenal preparing to bid for Manchester United target...