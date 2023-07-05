Man United midfielder Fred in cryptic social media post as speculation mounts

With the transfer window in full swing, clubs across the Premier League are getting their summer rebuilds underway.

Plenty of incomings and outgoings are expected at Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag entering phase two of his Old Trafford revolution.

United’s midfield is one position set for surgery with the signing of Mason Mount now confirmed.

Mount’s arrival has lead to speculation over which players will be making way at the club and Brazilian star Fred is one United are willing to listen to offers for.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Fulham and a recent social media post has added fuel to the fire.

As reported by The Sun, Fred posted a picture on his Instagram of the capital city, which has lead to further inevitable speculation.

The post was not coupled with any text or concrete evidence that he wasn’t there to simply take in the sights but he will be aware of the resultant rumours. Oxford Street, after all, is only a short tube journey away from Craven Cottage.

It’s believed United are looking for £20million for the player, with Fulham hoping to get a deal done.

Fred, who joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, has chalked up over 200 appearances for the club and was a mainstay in the team last season.

The midfielder featured in 35 of United’s 38 league games with Ten Hag clearly trusting the Brazilian.

Fred’s consistency over his six-year career at United has often been criticized but there is no doubt he has provided some standout displays, particularly in big matches.

However, Ten Hag is looking to recoup some funds to further add to his transfer kitty this summer and it looks as though his time at Old Trafford may well be coming to an end.